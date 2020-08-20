Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.77 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.