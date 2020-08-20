Synovus Financial Corp Has $124.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.76. 15,351,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,252,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.