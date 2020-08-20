Synovus Financial Corp Has $22.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.8% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 189,007 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

