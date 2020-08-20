Synovus Financial Corp Has $32.09 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

