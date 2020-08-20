Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.92. 2,080,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.