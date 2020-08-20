Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 101.8% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,913,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

