Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,445 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.65, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

