Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,750 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.88. 1,202,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.22 and its 200-day moving average is $378.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

