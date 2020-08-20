Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,824 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.17. 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

