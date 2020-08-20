Synovus Financial Corp Sells 13,047 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 1,001,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

