Synovus Financial Corp Sells 18,770 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.