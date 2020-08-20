Synovus Financial Corp Sells 229,353 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,353 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 5.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Coca-Cola worth $379,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

NYSE KO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

