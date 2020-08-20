Synovus Financial Corp Sells 32,184 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.7% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Facebook by 279.6% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

