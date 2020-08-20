Synovus Financial Corp Sells 324,020 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 4,623,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,948. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

