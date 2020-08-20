Synovus Financial Corp Sells 44,340 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,290,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.5% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.57. 2,761,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

