Synovus Financial Corp Sells 59,039 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,039 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.