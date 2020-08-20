Synovus Financial Corp Sells 64,010 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 2,391,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

