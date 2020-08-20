Synovus Financial Corp Sells 65,200 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 68.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,285. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

