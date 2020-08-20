Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,831 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 21.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 2.91% of Global Payments worth $1,475,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

