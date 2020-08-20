Synovus Financial Corp Sells 71,957 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,957 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Southern worth $60,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

SO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

