Synovus Financial Corp Sells 82,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 15,630,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

