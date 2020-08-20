Synovus Financial Corp Sells 9,038 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 476,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.01. 4,303,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,738. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

