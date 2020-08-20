SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

SYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,057. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

