SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

SYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,057. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit