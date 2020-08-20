TE-FOOD Market Cap Reaches $13.09 Million (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $79,332.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.40 or 0.05655747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TFD is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,428,444 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

