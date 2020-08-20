Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Invests $106.41 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 468,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,410,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

