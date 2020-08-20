Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111,590 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 4.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.15% of Medtronic worth $179,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

