Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 100,100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $74,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.30. 304,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,213. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.