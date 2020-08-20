Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,433,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

