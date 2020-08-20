Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 964 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,768.69. 245,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,738. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,712.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.