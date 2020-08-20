Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $361.22. 735,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.53 and a 200-day moving average of $302.79. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $363.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

