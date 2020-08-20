Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,880 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8,155.8% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 147.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.89.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,304. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $320.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

