Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $19.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.32. 2,965,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

