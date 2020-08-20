Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $31.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,576.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,503.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,379.55. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

