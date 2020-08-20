Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of The Western Union worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 411.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,705. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

