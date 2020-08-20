Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 10,768 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,929 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,968. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

