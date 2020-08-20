Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 140,190 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,190 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 6,154,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,281,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

