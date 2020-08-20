Truist Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $67.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 8,337,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,198,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

