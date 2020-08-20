Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 56,571,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,478,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

