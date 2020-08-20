Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $189.89. The stock had a trading volume of 128,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,042. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

