Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $85,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

