United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.55. 2,292,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

