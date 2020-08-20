Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $438,492. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

