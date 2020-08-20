Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 8,194,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,095,365. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

