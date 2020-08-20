Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 222,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 50,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 8,194,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,095,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

