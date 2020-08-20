Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921,170 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,194,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,365. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

