Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $71,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 2,709,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.