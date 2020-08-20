Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $78,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.36. 457,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,213. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $310.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

