Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is HighTower Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $204,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $310.82. 2,498,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $312.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.