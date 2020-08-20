Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,607,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,940. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.