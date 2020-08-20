Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 5.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.13. 678,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,194. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

